Newspaper: Why are Armenia forces coming down from their positions in Syunik Province

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Yesterday, all day, the situation was tense in the RA Syunik Province. Since early in the morning, the residents of Syunik, the leaders of several communities had closed off the Yerevan-Kapan motorway, demanding an explanation of what security guarantees would be given to them, and what was expected in the near future when they would be instructed to hand over the adjacent heights to the enemy [Azerbaijan].
The situation became tenser when Kapan Mayor Gevorg Parsyan announced that today the heights of Kapan and 13 villages will be handed over to Azerbaijan, for which time is given until today, 17:00.
And what [military] positions are we talking about? Zhoghovurd daily has learned that on the day of the well-known non-pro-Armenian statement of November 9-10, before the signing of the document, the Armenian side has positioned on favorable terms. And today, when the demarcation work is to be carried out, it turns out that the Armenian forces are standing further ahead than needed, and that is why they are coming down from the positions.
We are talking about the parts of Kubatlu and Zangelan (…).