Russian peacekeepers conduct safety lessons for Karabakh schoolchildren

Specialists from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense conducted safety lessons for the students of Chartar village secondary school No. 1 in Askeran Region of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], in case of detecting explosive ordnances, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"Specialists have also demonstrated the rules for providing first aid," the statement also reads.
The classes were attended by more than 80 students from the middle and higher grades, as well as teachers and parents of these schoolchildren.