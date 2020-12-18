News
Ex-manager of PM's Office: I am taking Yerevan Council of Elders mandate but leaving ruling My Step faction
Ex-manager of PM's Office: I am taking Yerevan Council of Elders mandate but leaving ruling My Step faction
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

I am the next candidate for the Yerevan Council of Elders from the [ruling] My Step bloc. I would like to inform that I am taking the mandate and leaving the My Step faction; Gevorg Achemyan, former manager of the Armenian Prime Minister's Office, wrote this on Facebook.

"Let me also that the first issue I will deal with [at the Yerevan Council of Elders] will be the resignation of the illegitimate mayor [Hayk Marutyan], who has never been legitimate. In fact, we have had Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan and Mayor Pashinyan. And this nation-betraying, state traitor should not only be removed from power as soon as possible—together with his masters, but should also be held accountable with the full force of the law, without mitigating circumstances," Achemyan added in particular.
Photos