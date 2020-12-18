Russian peacekeepers defuse more than 1,300 explosive ordnances in Karabakh in one day

Servicemen from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense continue their engineering search and demining in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], the Russian MOD reports.
"Engineering intelligence and demining of the area were carried out in [the capital] Stepanakert in one day; 21.8 km of roads were cleared, 1,334 explosive ordnances were detected and taken out for destruction.
During demining ever since November 23, about 195 hectares of land, about 87 km of motorways, 423 residential buildings have been cleared of unexploded ordnances, more than 73,500 explosive ordnances have been detected and destroyed," the respective statement also said.