Friday
December 18
Relatives of Shirak Province resident soldiers who have been captured by Azerbaijan block Yerevan-Gyumri motorway
Relatives of Shirak Province resident soldiers who have been captured by Azerbaijan block Yerevan-Gyumri motorway
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The relatives of Shirak Province resident soldiers who have been captured by Azerbaijan have blocked the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway of Armenia.

"We demand our children, we demand our captives, our struggle is for our children," one of these protesting villagers stated.

To note, the residents of several communities of Shirak on Wednesday had closed off some roads in protest. They had no news from their relative servicemen who were under Azerbaijani blockade near Hin Shen village in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from the videos posted on social media, they had assumed that these soldiers were in captivity. The villagers, however, later decided to reopen the roads and had a talk with the governor of Shirak.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
