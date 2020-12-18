Belgium Chamber of Representatives adopts resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The Belgian Chamber of Representatives has passed, with 130 votes in favor and 12 abstentions, a resolution on the recent Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict and its consequences.
Armine Hareyan of the Committee of Armenians of Belgium informed that this resolution "condemns the resumption of hostilities by Azerbaijan on September 27, 2020," and calls on the Belgian government to take a number of measures aimed at alleviating the plight of the war-torn people and to expose and condemn those responsible for war crimes, as well as to maintain the ceasefire and to conduct negotiations on a peace agreement that respects the borders of Nagorno-Karabakh and the right of its people to self-determination.
Also with the aforesaid resolution, the Belgian Chamber of Representatives condemns the destructive role that Turkey has played in this war, and it urges Turkey to "cease military intervention in this conflict" and refrain from "destabilizing role in the region."
In addition, the Belgian Chamber of Representatives adopted another text declaring December 9 a national day of commemoration of the victims of the genocides officially recognized by Belgium.