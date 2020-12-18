Armenia FM has private conversation with European Commission vice-president

Ahead of the third session of the Armenia-European Union (EU) Partnership Council to be held in Brussels on Thursday, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a private talk with Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission.
One of the key topics of their discussion was regional security and stability. Touching upon the recent Turkish-Azerbaijani military aggression against the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and its consequences, the Armenian FM considered unacceptable the violation of the values underlying the initiative by an EU Eastern Partnership (EaP) member state and setting a dangerous precedent for trying to resolve conflicts by force within the Eastern Neighborhood, and with Turkey's active support.
Aivazian added that the actions of Azerbaijan—with the direct involvement of Turkey and the foreign armed terrorists supported by it—endanger the security environment in the Eastern Neighborhood region and may have catastrophic consequences for regional security.
Also, the interlocutors underscored the need to address the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.