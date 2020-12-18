News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 18
USD
523.42
EUR
640.2
RUB
7.19
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.42
EUR
640.2
RUB
7.19
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia FM has private conversation with European Commission vice-president
Armenia FM has private conversation with European Commission vice-president
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Ahead of the third session of the Armenia-European Union (EU) Partnership Council to be held in Brussels on Thursday, Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a private talk with Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission.

One of the key topics of their discussion was regional security and stability. Touching upon the recent Turkish-Azerbaijani military aggression against the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and its consequences, the Armenian FM considered unacceptable the violation of the values underlying the initiative by an EU Eastern Partnership (EaP) member state and setting a dangerous precedent for trying to resolve conflicts by force within the Eastern Neighborhood, and with Turkey's active support.

Aivazian added that the actions of Azerbaijan—with the direct involvement of Turkey and the foreign armed terrorists supported by it—endanger the security environment in the Eastern Neighborhood region and may have catastrophic consequences for regional security.

Also, the interlocutors underscored the need to address the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 35 more Armenian servicemen, body of one civilian were found
During the search in the Fizuli, Jabrayil, and Hadrut regions…
 Belgium Chamber of Representatives adopts resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Also, it adopted text declaring December 9 a national day of commemoration of the victims of the genocides officially recognized by the country...
 Russian peacekeepers defuse more than 1,300 explosive ordnances in Karabakh in one day
Servicemen from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense…
 Josep Borrell: EU ready to cooperate with OSCE Minsk Group for peaceful settlement of conflict in Caucasus
Full respect for the ceasefire remains imperative, said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy...
 Borrell says he could not arrange meeting with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs
The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission…
 Newspaper: Why are Armenia forces coming down from their positions in Syunik Province
Before the signing of the November 9 statement, the Armenian side has positioned on favorable terms…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos