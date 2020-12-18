Citizens block road in Armenia’s Syunik

People have closed off the road in Karahunj rural community of Syunik Province of Armenia on Friday, demanding to cancel the Ministry of Defense decision to hand over the military positions of Kapan town to Azerbaijan.

One of these protesting Syunik residents called on the inhabitants of Goris town to join them and fight against those who are continually handing over the Armenian lands to the adversary.

According to the resident, they have not received any response from the authorities since Thursday.

Numerous residents of Syunik on Thursday had blocked the M2 Highway in the Vorotan village section and the road adjacent to the Kapan town airport. They demanded a meeting with the MOD representatives in order to clearly explain what is expected regarding the Syunik borders along Azerbaijan.

Later, the MOD informed that Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan had met with the heads of a number of communities in Syunik Province and said that the aforesaid borders were being adjusted in the presence of high-ranking officers on both sides and that not an inch would be conceded from the territory of Armenia.