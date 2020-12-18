Germany reports 33,777 coronavirus cases in the past day

The Robert Koch Institute reports that 33,777 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past day, a record-setting number since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 1,400,000 people have been infected in Germany. Besides, over the past 24 hours, 813 patients have died, and 24,938 patients have died since the outbreak of the pandemic.
To date, since the outbreak of the pandemic, 74,000,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus, 52,000,000 have recovered and over 1,600,000 have died.
Russia has reported 2,600,000 coronavirus cases, RIA Novosti reported.