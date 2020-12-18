News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 19
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia deputy justice minister presents reforms in judicial-legal sphere to EU colleagues
Armenia deputy justice minister presents reforms in judicial-legal sphere to EU colleagues
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Today the EU-Armenia Partnership Council held its third session in Brussels, and the Armenian delegation attending the session was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian.

During the session, parties of Armenia and the European Union exchanged views on the course of implementation of the Armenian government’s reforms in the sectors of democracy, rule of law and human rights protection.

Deputy Minister of Justice of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan presented the topic on behalf of the Armenian party.

In her speech, Grigoryan presented the course of implementation of reforms in the judicial-legal sphere, the anti-corruption field, as well as the field of human rights protection and police sector. She stressed that the government is consistently moving forward with its plan for ensuring integrity, independence and effectiveness of the judiciary.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell highly appreciated the reforms made by the Armenian government in the justice sector and anti-corruption field.

European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi stated that the European Union is supporting the reforms in the justice sector with a EUR 30,000,000 support package and that the EU transferred EUR 9,000,000 to Armenia’s state budget for promising performance last week.

Varhelyi stated that the EU attaches importance to the Armenian government’s active efforts to establish strong anti-corruption institutions, including the Anti-Corruption Court.

Minister Grigoryan touched upon the coronavirus pandemic and the war unleashed by Azerbaijan, the painful consequences of the war and stated that Armenia faces new challenges and has new priorities for human rights protection and access to justice.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM has private conversation with European Commission vice-president
One of the key topics of the Ara Aivazian-Josep Borrell discussion was regional security and stability…
 Josep Borrell: EU ready to cooperate with OSCE Minsk Group for peaceful settlement of conflict in Caucasus
Full respect for the ceasefire remains imperative, said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy...
 EU representatives approve the extension of sanctions against Russia
The next step is the approval...
 What is level of Armenia-EU relations?
The Armenian MFA issued a brief report in this regard…
 EU disburses €9mn in grants for Justice Reforms in Armenia
In line with the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) standards…
 Armenia FM to pay working visit to Brussels
Aivazian will attend the third session of the Armenia-EU Partnership Council…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos