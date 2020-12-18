Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 35 more Armenian servicemen, body of one civilian were found

The bodies of another 35 Armenian servicemen and the body of one civilian were found during the search in the Fizuli, Jabrayil, and Hadrut sectors. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, stated this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am Friday.
He stated that the aforesaid civilian was an elderly woman whose body was found in Vardashat village of Hadrut Region. "The search continues today, on December 18," Tadevosyan added.
He noted that a total of 969 fallen servicemen had been found so far.