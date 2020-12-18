News
Armenia Security Council Secretary on situation in Syunik Province and demarcation
Armenia Security Council Secretary on situation in Syunik Province and demarcation
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


It’s obvious that there are numerous problems that have been created in this new environment, but we Armenians need to understand that demarcation is in progress, and it is being carried out on the basis of certain documents. This is what Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told reporters after a meeting with the My Step faction of the National Assembly, touching upon the situation created in Syunik Province where certain territories and peaks are being ceded to Azerbaijan.

“The demarcation is based on documents, and we’re moving forward with those documents,” he added.
Հայերեն and Русский
