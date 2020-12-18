News
Macron suffering from fever, cough and fatigue after testing positive for COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Associated Press reports that President of France Emmanuel Macron, who is riding out the coronavirus in a presidential retreat at Versailles, is suffering from fever, cough and fatigue, citing officials with the presidency.

While Macron routinely wears a mask and adheres to social distancing rules, he hosted or took part in multiple group meals in the days before testing positive Thursday. Critics say that’s a bad example for compatriots advised to keep their gatherings to six people.

Macron tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday, after which the Prime Ministers of Spain and Portugal, who had had contact with Macron, self-isolated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
