Yuri Kotenok: Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh can explode at any moment

Armenia is facing a difficult challenge, and the opportunity is the real deepening of allied ties with Russia. This is what Editor-in-Chief of Segodnya.ru, military correspondent Yuri Kotenok, who was severely wounded during the shelling of the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi, told reporters today.
According to him, perhaps it is necessary to sign a new treaty within the scope of the already Union state and perhaps Armenia can hold a referendum for deepening of cooperation with Russia. “The threats that Armenians and Russians faced a century ago are still current. Armenian society is split into two, but Armenia has the opportunity to overcome the consequences and move towards the establishment of allied and friendly ties with Russia. It was Russia that maintained the territories that were maintained and is providing humanitarian aid. The lack of organization caused by the events in Nagorno-Karabakh have a negative impact on people’s moods,” Kotenok said.
He clarified that now it is necessary to meet the conditions of the signed statement, receive the support of the peacekeeping contingent as the guarantor of security and negotiate with the adversary. “Nagorno-Karabakh is a state, even though it is unrecognized. In any case, it’s not over yet, the situation can explode at any moment since the truce is very fragile. Armenia doesn’t have much time to prepare. It needs to solve the military issues and modernize the economy. The people need to get over the “defeated army” complex,” he concluded.