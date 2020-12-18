News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 18
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Uzbekistan president: We welcome achievement of Karabakh agreements
Uzbekistan president: We welcome achievement of Karabakh agreements
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


We welcome the achievement—with the active assistance by Russian Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin—of the agreements on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] . The statement came from the president of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at Friday’s online meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS member countries.

"An important solution to the conflict has been found in accordance with the UN resolutions and adopted documents. It is of great importance for ensuring stability and sustainable development throughout the CIS expanse," the Uzbek president added.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia's FSB Director, Azerbaijan President discuss Nagorno-Karabakh trilateral statement's provisions
Before the visit to Baku, Bortnikov...
 Armenian opposition parties holding march to Yerablur Military Pantheon with torches and candles (LIVE)
On Saturday, the opposition parties will...
 Citizens of Armenia's Kapan burning their homes on other side of border before leaving posts (PHOTOS)
Today, citizens burned their...
 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to participate in mourning march tomorrow
Armenia and Artsakh will declare...
 Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is already history
According to Aliyev, the...
 People of Armenia’s Syunik reopen Goris-Kapan motorway
But they stated that their protests will be continued…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos