Uzbekistan president: We welcome achievement of Karabakh agreements

We welcome the achievement—with the active assistance by Russian Federation President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin—of the agreements on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] . The statement came from the president of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at Friday’s online meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS member countries.
"An important solution to the conflict has been found in accordance with the UN resolutions and adopted documents. It is of great importance for ensuring stability and sustainable development throughout the CIS expanse," the Uzbek president added.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.