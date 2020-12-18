Putin: Nagorno-Karabakh agreement is generally being implemented

The agreement on the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] issue is generally being implemented, and the Russian peacekeepers are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation. The statement came from Russian President Vladimir Putin, RIA Novosti reported.
"It has already been mentioned that Russia has launched some mediation efforts to stop the bloodshed in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, to reach a complete ceasefire, and to start a stabilization process. At the same time, we have sought to follow the key agreements reached within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group," Putin said addressing the CIS online summit.
Also, he recalled the trilateral statement that was signed on November 9. "It's important that it is implemented consistently. The Russian peacekeepers deployed on the line of contact are doing everything possible to prevent a new escalation of the situation," he added.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.