Newly appointed Ambassador of Belarus presents Letters of Credence to Armenia President

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Armenia Aleksandr Konyuk presented his Letters of Credence to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.
Congratulating the Ambassador on starting his diplomatic service in Armenia, Sarkissian expressed certainty that the friendly Armenian-Belarusian relations will be further strengthened and expanded in the years to come.
Ambassador Konyuk conveyed the cordial greetings of President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko and stressed that he will use his knowledge and vigor to enhance the traditionally friendly and fraternal ties between the two countries and convey new quality to them.
During the meeting, the parties touched upon cooperation in industry, information technologies, science, the food industry and other sectors and talked about the situation created in Armenia.