News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 18
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
People of Armenia’s Syunik reopen Goris-Kapan motorway
People of Armenia’s Syunik reopen Goris-Kapan motorway
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The citizens who had blocked the Goris-Kapan motorway of Armenia reopened the road Friday, but they stated that their protests will be continued.

"After standing here for so many hours together with our compatriots, we still did not receive a clear answer. (…) since we cause discomfort to the people, we will temporarily [re]open the road today. The [protest] actions will be continuous, every day. (…). We look forward to the day when someone will come and answer our questions. Five o'clock [PM today] is in force; at that time, the territories that enter the Turk’s [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] land by [map] drawing, GPS will be handed over to the Turks [i.e., the Azerbaijanis]. It is not clear yet who will guarantee the safety of the people of Syunik [Province]," said one of the demonstrators.

"This is a struggle for survival, as Syunik as a whole is at risk. (…). We have no place to retreat. Be strong! The people of Syunik are standing firmly. Now we are arming ourselves, let's go to [border] positions!," added another protester.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia's FSB Director, Azerbaijan President discuss Nagorno-Karabakh trilateral statement's provisions
Before the visit to Baku, Bortnikov...
 Armenian opposition parties holding march to Yerablur Military Pantheon with torches and candles (LIVE)
On Saturday, the opposition parties will...
 Citizens of Armenia's Kapan burning their homes on other side of border before leaving posts (PHOTOS)
Today, citizens burned their...
 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to participate in mourning march tomorrow
Armenia and Artsakh will declare...
 Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is already history
According to Aliyev, the...
 Armenia Embassy in Iran to open mourning register to commemorate those who fell in the Artsakh war
On this occasion, the Embassy of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos