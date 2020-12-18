People of Armenia’s Syunik reopen Goris-Kapan motorway

The citizens who had blocked the Goris-Kapan motorway of Armenia reopened the road Friday, but they stated that their protests will be continued.
"After standing here for so many hours together with our compatriots, we still did not receive a clear answer. (…) since we cause discomfort to the people, we will temporarily [re]open the road today. The [protest] actions will be continuous, every day. (…). We look forward to the day when someone will come and answer our questions. Five o'clock [PM today] is in force; at that time, the territories that enter the Turk’s [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] land by [map] drawing, GPS will be handed over to the Turks [i.e., the Azerbaijanis]. It is not clear yet who will guarantee the safety of the people of Syunik [Province]," said one of the demonstrators.
"This is a struggle for survival, as Syunik as a whole is at risk. (…). We have no place to retreat. Be strong! The people of Syunik are standing firmly. Now we are arming ourselves, let's go to [border] positions!," added another protester.