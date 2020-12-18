News
Friday
December 18
Former army generals and officers join call of Armenia National Security Service high-ranking officials
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Twenty-seven army generals, colonels and lieutenant colonels of the National Security Service, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Justice have issued a statement stating that they are joining the call made by high-ranking officials of the National Security Service of Armenia since they are concerned about the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia.

The high-ranking officials of the National Security Service yesterday issued a statement stating that if the authorities of Armenia ignore their call, they will form a fact-finding group and check the information on a possible conspiratorial deal against Armenia and Artsakh and the consequent deliberate defeat in the war.
