Friday
December 18
Armenia Chamber of Advocates: Lawyers will join actions aimed at expressing no confidence in PM Pashinyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

A meeting of the Advocates’ Club took place at the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia, its chairman Ara Zohrabyan informed on Facebook.

As a result of the discussion, the lawyers who are members in this club decided to join the December 22 protests, including strikes, to express no confidence in PM Nikol Pashinyan; and on that day, to march from the location of the Chamber of Advocates to the National Assembly (NA) and then to the Prosecutor General's Office to hand the following documents: a) the demand to the NA speaker to lift the current martial law in Armenia and to express no confidence in the Prime Minister, b) the appeal to the majority My Step parliamentary faction members who are lawyers by profession to leave the faction, and c) a crime report to the Prosecutor General.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
