News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 18
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Dollar continues losing value in Armenia
Dollar continues losing value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 522.23/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 1.19 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 639.73 (down by AMD 0.47), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 707.96 (down by AMD 5.95), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.10 (down by AMD 0.09) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 432.18, AMD 31,745.85 and AMD 17,545.64, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar still going down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Dollar drops after long rise in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Armenia Central Bank: Inflation won't exceed 4%, there will be 7.2% economic downturn
As far as payments of...
 Vazgen Manukyan: Economic situation in Armenia is devastating
The politician also stated that...
 Central Bank chief: Low economic activity, weak domestic demand will remain in Armenia
Galstyan recalled that a 9.1% economic decline was registered in the country in the third quarter of 2020, and this was mainly due to…
 Armenia Central Bank head: I don't know what will happen to the exchange rates
The national currency of Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos