Armenia MOD: Russian border guards to be deployed in Syunik Province sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani interstate border

During a meeting with Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoygu in Moscow, Minister of Defense of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan reached an agreement on the deployment of Russian border guards on the Armenian-Azerbaijani interstate border in the sector of Syunik Province, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
“The defense minister hasn’t signed any confidential document. In Moscow, he reached an agreement on the deployment of Russian border guards in the Syunik sector which will essentially make the borders more secure. The defense minister ex-officio can’t sign any document that concerns demarcation of borders,” the Ministry of Defense reported and refuted the news that Russian peacekeepers are being deployed in Syunik Province.
During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am on December 16, spokesperson of the regional governor’s office of Syunik Province Armine Avagyan said Russian peacekeepers had been deployed in the sector of Vorotan village of Syunik Province just to oversee road safety.