News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 18
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia Embassy in Iran to open mourning register to commemorate those who fell in the Artsakh war
Armenia Embassy in Iran to open mourning register to commemorate those who fell in the Artsakh war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

From December 19 to 21, Armenia is declaring three days of mourning to commemorate the martyrs who died while defending the homeland in the war that took place in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) between September 27 and November 9, 2020.

On this occasion, the Embassy of Armenia in the Islamic Republic of Iran will open a mourning register.

Due to the coronavirus situation, the Embassy of Armenia finds it appropriate to receive condolence messages on the e-mail address of the Embassy of Armenia at [email protected].
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia's FSB Director, Azerbaijan President discuss Nagorno-Karabakh trilateral statement's provisions
Before the visit to Baku, Bortnikov...
 Armenian opposition parties holding march to Yerablur Military Pantheon with torches and candles (LIVE)
On Saturday, the opposition parties will...
 Citizens of Armenia's Kapan burning their homes on other side of border before leaving posts (PHOTOS)
Today, citizens burned their...
 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to participate in mourning march tomorrow
Armenia and Artsakh will declare...
 Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is already history
According to Aliyev, the...
 People of Armenia’s Syunik reopen Goris-Kapan motorway
But they stated that their protests will be continued…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos