Armenia Embassy in Iran to open mourning register to commemorate those who fell in the Artsakh war

From December 19 to 21, Armenia is declaring three days of mourning to commemorate the martyrs who died while defending the homeland in the war that took place in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) between September 27 and November 9, 2020.
On this occasion, the Embassy of Armenia in the Islamic Republic of Iran will open a mourning register.
Due to the coronavirus situation, the Embassy of Armenia finds it appropriate to receive condolence messages on the e-mail address of the Embassy of Armenia at [email protected].