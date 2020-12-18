Bodies of 35 Armenian servicemen and civilian found, demarcation begins in Syunik province, 18.12.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 18.12.2020:

• The bodies of another 35 Armenian servicemen and the body of one civilian were found during the search in the Fizuli, Jabrayil, and Hadrut sectors.

According to Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, the aforesaid civilian was an elderly woman whose body was found in Vardashat village of Hadrut Region.

"The search continues today, on December 18," Tadevosyan added.

He noted that a total of 969 fallen servicemen had been found so far.

• Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

According to him, the agreement on the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] issue is generally being implemented, and the Russian peacekeepers are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation.

"It's important that it is implemented consistently. The Russian peacekeepers deployed on the line of contact are doing everything possible to prevent a new escalation of the situation," he added.

He also noted that conflict in Karabakh has increased the risk of spreading terrorism.

• Demarcation has already begun with the GPS system in the city of Kajaran of Syunik Province. This is what Mayor of Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that the map is currently being examined for specific demarcation.

By the decision of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the major posts of Syunik Province will be transferred to Azerbaijan by 5 p.m. today.

• President Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on changing the structure of the government of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The government has been instructed to make relevant decisions arising from the aforesaid decree.

• Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not take part in Friday’s online meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS member countries due to the death of his father, Vova Pashinyan.

Nikol Pashinyan's father passed away Wednesday at the age of 80, and from a serious and long-term illness.

• Josep Borrell, the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, said on Thursday that he had tried to arrange a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, but he could not.

"As the two [Armenian and Azerbaijani] Ministers have been in touch with me, we tried to have a trilateral contact—European Union, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. It has not been possible, so I will meet with the two Ministers separately," Borrell said before the EU-Armenia Partnership Council meeting in Brussels, which is also attended by Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian.

The meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Partnership Council is scheduled for Friday, and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is also expected to attend this event.

• Protesters have been closing roads in Armenia.

Some of the protesters are relatives of soldiers who have been captured by Azerbaijan. They had no news from their relative servicemen who were under Azerbaijani blockade near Hin Shen village in Artsakh, and from the videos posted on social media, they had assumed that these soldiers were in captivity. The villagers, however, later decided to reopen the roads and had a talk with the governor of Shirak.