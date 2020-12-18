News
Citizens of Armenia's Kapan burning their homes on other side of border before leaving posts (PHOTOS)
Citizens of Armenia's Kapan burning their homes on other side of border before leaving posts (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Today, citizens burned their homes and cattle farms remaining on the other side of the border before transferring all the posts of the city of Kapan of Armenia’s Syunik Province to the Azerbaijani side. Armenian News-NEWS.am’s correspondent reports that before 5 p.m. the citizens whose homes were located in the village of Kashatagh region bordering Kapan were removing their items from their homes. They were also burning their constructions passing along the border, and one of them, for example, is located next to the airport in Kapan.

Armenian News-NEWS.am’s correspondent reports that as of 5 p.m. Armenian border guards had already left the posts near Kapan. They had to retreat more than 10 km. The locals told Armenian News-NEWS.am that Kapan and, for example, Syunik village will completely be at the observation post of the adversary since the highest peaks of that territory will be transferred to the adversary.
