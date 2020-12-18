Armenian opposition parties holding march to Yerablur Military Pantheon with torches and candles (LIVE)

The 17 opposition parties of Armenia have gathered at Garegin Nzhdeh Square in Yerevan from where they will start marching to Yerablur Military Pantheon with torches and candles after a short while.
Yesterday representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan declared that they would silently commemorate the Armenian heroes of the war.
On Saturday, the opposition parties will hold a short rally at Liberty Square, after which a Requiem Service will be performed in memory of all the martyrs and heroes at St. Gregory the Illuminator Church.
This week, the opposition held Marches for Dignity from various parts of Yerevan.
On Tuesday starting from 12 p.m. the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement will declare a labor strike, a student strike and acts of civil disobedience in Armenia.