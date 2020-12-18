Russia's FSB Director, Azerbaijan President discuss Nagorno-Karabakh trilateral statement's provisions

Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia Alexander Bortnikov and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev discussed implementation of the provisions stated in the trilateral statement on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
“The current situation in the region, the settlement of the conflict and the implementation of the provisions stated in the trilateral statement were discussed. The interlocutors stated that the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains stable. In addition, issues on the cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in the security sector were touched upon during the meeting,” the press release reads.
Before the visit to Baku, Bortnikov had also visited Yerevan on Friday.