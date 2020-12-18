Names of all those who fell in Artsakh war announced during opposition's torch-lit and candle march (PHOTOS)

The opposition’s march to Yerablur Military Pantheon with torches and candles kicked off from Garegin Nzhdeh Square in Yerevan. The names of all those who fell in the recent war were announced with a loudspeaker during the march.
In general, the march was silent, and there were no chants.
Yesterday representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan declared that they would silently commemorate the Armenian heroes of the war.
On Saturday, the opposition parties will hold a short rally at Liberty Square, after which a Requiem Service will be performed in memory of all the martyrs and heroes at St. Gregory the Illuminator Church.
This week, the opposition held Marches for Dignity from various parts of Yerevan.
On Tuesday starting from 12 p.m. the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement will declare a labor strike, a student strike and acts of civil disobedience in Armenia.