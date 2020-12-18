Karabakh President introduces newly appointed territorial administration and development minister

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today visited the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development and introduced the personnel to newly appointed minister Hayk Khanumyan.
The head of state stated that he has responsibly made a new appointment in this difficult period for Artsakh and voiced hope that the newly appointed minister would be able to meet his objectives with honor.
“There is no need to seek any political subtext in the appointment of Hayk Khanumyan. In this crucial stage, the objective is to consolidate the potential and provide rapid and effective solutions to urgent social and economic issues,” the President said.
Khanumyan expressed gratitude for the trust and assured that he would put in all his efforts to implement the earmarked programs and projects as soon as possible.