News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 19
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Armenia MOD follows course of on-duty service on new fortification lines
Armenia MOD follows course of on-duty service on new fortification lines
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan today visited the southeastern border zone of Armenia, followed the course of on-duty service on the new fortification lines and talked to the commanders and servicemen.

Harutyunyan particularly visited the territories where the distance between Armenian and Azerbaijani border guards is, in some cases, only 100 meters.

The defense minister paid special attention to the living conditions at the positions that are being established and furbished and the trench infrastructures designed for the on-duty personnel. The commander of the southern military formation reported to Minister Harutyunyan that furbishing has already begun at the positions that are being established.

During his meeting with the personnel of the military formation, Harutyunyan expressed gratitude to the soldiers who participated in the war and granted awards to outstanding officers and fixed-term servicemen. The minister stated that the Ministry of Defense will take all measures to make sure service on the frontline is maximally safe and create the necessary living conditions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos