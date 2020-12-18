Russian officer dies in Nagorno-Karabakh

National Archives of Armenia has new director

US imposes new sanctions against Russia

Karabakh Ombudsman: 80-year-old woman killed by Azerbaijani soldiers in her house in Vardashat village

Azerbaijan to close land border with Russia due to coronavirus

Zakharova says ban on import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan has no political subtext

Caricature of Armenian PM and Azerbaijan President shown on building of Armenia MFA

Armenia National Academy of Sciences History Institute reaffirms demand for government's and PM's resignation

Slovakia PM tests positive for COVID-19

Participants of march commemorating martyrs of Artsakh war placed lit torches near tombs

Armen Sarkissian meets with opposition Prosperous Armenia faction leader

US Vice-President Mike Pence vaccinated against COVID-19

Armenia included in Ukraine's "red list"

Bodies of 35 Armenian servicemen and civilian found, demarcation begins in Syunik province, 18.12.20 digest

Armenia MOD follows course of on-duty service on new fortification lines

Karabakh President introduces newly appointed territorial administration and development minister

Names of all those who fell in Artsakh war announced during opposition's torch-lit and candle march (PHOTOS)

Russia's FSB Director, Azerbaijan President discuss Nagorno-Karabakh trilateral statement's provisions

Yerevan citizens demanding Armenian PM's resignation at metro stations, chanting "Nikol traitor"

Armenian opposition parties holding march to Yerablur Military Pantheon with torches and candles

Citizens of Armenia's Kapan burning their homes on other side of border before leaving posts (PHOTOS)

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to participate in mourning march tomorrow

Dollar continues losing value in Armenia

Armenia Chamber of Advocates: Lawyers will join actions aimed at expressing no confidence in PM Pashinyan

Armenia PM to pay visit to Syunik Province and meet with citizens on Monday

Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is already history

Ardshinbank to donate all the funds of New Year gifts to Artsakh

Karabakh President appoints new ministers

People of Armenia’s Syunik reopen Goris-Kapan motorway

Armenia Embassy in Iran to open mourning register to commemorate those who fell in the Artsakh war

Armenia MOD: Russian border guards to be deployed in Syunik Province sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani interstate border

Armenia President congratulates Qatar Emir on National Day

Former army generals and officers join call of Armenia National Security Service high-ranking officials

Armenia Ombudsman: We finished 6th closed report on Azerbaijan army atrocities against captured Armenians, bodies

Armenia Ombudsman, ICRC delegation head discuss process of returning of POWs

Artsakh government structure to change

Macron suffering from fever, cough and fatigue after testing positive for COVID-19

Putin: Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh increased risks of spread of terrorism

Demarcation begins in Kapan city of Armenia's Syunik Province

Germany reports 33,777 coronavirus cases in the past day

Uzbekistan president: We welcome achievement of Karabakh agreements

Putin: Nagorno-Karabakh agreement is generally being implemented

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 35 more Armenian servicemen, body of one civilian were found

Newly appointed Ambassador of Belarus presents Letters of Credence to Armenia President

Armenia PM will not attend Friday’s online meeting of CIS countries’ leaders

1in.am: Pashinyan sacrificed judicial reforms to take personal revenge on Kocharyan, says Judicial Council ex-member

Yuri Kotenok: Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh can explode at any moment

Armenia FM has private conversation with European Commission vice-president

Belgium Chamber of Representatives adopts resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia Security Council Secretary on situation in Syunik Province and demarcation

Russian peacekeepers defuse more than 1,300 explosive ordnances in Karabakh in one day

Armenia deputy justice minister presents reforms in judicial-legal sphere to EU colleagues

Josep Borrell: EU ready to cooperate with OSCE Minsk Group for peaceful settlement of conflict in Caucasus

Citizens block road in Armenia’s Syunik

Relatives of Shirak Province resident soldiers who have been captured by Azerbaijan block Yerevan-Gyumri motorway

Head of Russian Federal Security Service arrives in Yerevan

Pilgrimage to Armenian monastery in Iran is registered at UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage

861 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Borrell says he could not arrange meeting with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs

Salami: Iran has every means to beat enemies

Russian peacekeepers conduct safety lessons for Karabakh schoolchildren

Coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna is nearing emergency approval in US

Newspaper: Why are Armenia forces coming down from their positions in Syunik Province

Newspaper: How did ex-President Kocharyan manage to leave Armenia?

Ex-manager of PM's Office: I am taking Yerevan Council of Elders mandate but leaving ruling My Step faction

Hraparak.am: Russia security service chief arriving in Armenia at PM Pashinyan's request

Armenia FM: Cynical, aggressive behavior of Azerbaijan is not acceptable, should be condemned

Russia’s Putin sends letter of condolences on death of Armenia PM Pashinyan's father

Biden, Pence to publicly get coronavirus vaccine

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani soldiers have maps showing major part of Armenia as historical territory of Azerbaijan

2 of 9 deceased Armenian servicemen were from Armenia's villages, had been mobilized

Armenia MOD meets with heads of villages of Syunik Province, says no meter of territory will be ceded

Second military hospital deployed in Karabakh's Martakert, bodies continue to be exchanged

Armenia PM: March to mourn martyrs at Yerablur Military Pantheon will be held on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.

Jerusalem Post: Turkey vows to take over Tel Aviv

Armenia State Revenue Committee starts inspecting oligarch Samvel Aleksanyan's companies

Russian peacekeepers deliver humanitarian aid to village of Nagorno-Karabakh's Askeran region

NEWS.am daily digest: 17.12.2020

Armenian opposition ends demonstration, to march to Yerablur Military Pantheon with torches and candles tomorrow

ARF-D member: Pashinyan has found a new way to divide the people

Artsakh Defense Army: Bodies of 9 Armenian soldiers found in area near Hin Tagher-Khtsaberd military posts

Armenian NGO president: Nothing mentioned about handover of Syunik Province in statement signed by Nikol Pashinyan

Court rejects appeal regarding lawfulness of Republican Party of Armenia member's detention

Spain's 36th city recognizes Armenian Genocide

Armenian opposition member: Nikol Pashinyan must be removed from office before the New Year

Karabakh President spokesman refutes news about populating 12,024 citizens of Azerbaijan in Stepanakert

Head of Armenia's Vorotan town: If we give Syunik Province, the Turks will want Yerevan as well

Putin says increase of peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh is possible

Putin: We have been of position that 7 regions being kept around Karabakh should be returned to Azerbaijan

March of Dignity kicks off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Putin comments on ceasefire violation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Putin hopes other countries provide support in Nagorno-Karabakh

Putin notes reason for escalation of Karabakh conflict

Spain PM to self-isolate after France President tests positive for COVID-19

Putin: From the perspective of international law, Nagorno-Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan

Dollar still going down in Armenia

Putin says cessation of bloodshed is major outcome of trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 41 more fallen soldiers are retrieved

As of Friday border troops, Russian peacekeepers to stand on Armenia’s Syunik Province border, says governor

Residents of Armenia's Syunik Province shut down road leading to Goris as well