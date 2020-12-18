Armenia has been included in the "red list" of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, as reported the Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine. The Embassy also reported that Ukraine reported higher dynamics of reduction (positive) of COVID-19 cases this past week than Armenia did.
“Consequently, all passengers from Armenia must have a negative result of a PSR test over the past 48 hours (in English or Russian, sealed, signed) or self-isolate in Ukraine for 14 days. Passengers may get tested for COVID-19 in Ukraine after quarantine as well.
Besides the test result, passengers also need to have insurance covering COVID-19 in order to enter Ukraine,” the Embassy of Armenia in Ukraine reported.