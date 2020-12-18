Armenia National Academy of Sciences History Institute reaffirms demand for government's and PM's resignation

The History Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia has issued the following statement:
“Taking as a basis the November 25 statement by the presidency of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia on the resignation of the Government and Prime Minister of Armenia, as well as the fact that the humiliating trilateral statement signed on November 9, the Academic Council of the History Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia expresses its indignation with the inconsistent and passivity of the authorities of Armenia in regard to the events unfolding in the country.
In particular, the withdrawal of Armenian troops located in several settlements of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), including Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages of Hadrut region), Sanasar (Kubatlu) and Kovsakan (Zangelan) regions poses a direct threat to the security of Artsakh and the eastern borders of Armenia.
As a matter of fact, such a demand for the retreat from positions under Armenians control in the Kubatlu and Zangelan regions isn’t even envisaged by the unacceptable document signed on November 9. Proceeding from the processes that are already getting out of control, the History Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reaffirms the demand for the resignation of the Government and Prime Minister of Armenia.”