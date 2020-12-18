US imposes new sanctions against Russia

The US Department of Commerce has adopted restrictions against the Russian Cosmos Complect, Sovtest Comp and citizen of the Russian Federation Ilias Sabirov, the US government document reads, RIA Novosti reported.
The extensive list of 77 entities includes entities from China, as well as several European countries, Pakistan, Malta and the UAE.
The US Department of Commerce has stated that “the Entity List identifies entities for which there is reasonable cause to believe that the entities have been involved, are involved or pose a significant risk of being or becoming involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.