Russian officer dies in Nagorno-Karabakh

An officer of the demining group of the International Anti-Mine Center died in the vicinity of the city of Shushi of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported, adding that a mine exploded while demining activities were being carried out on the road in Shushi.
The serviceman received a serious injury after the explosion. Doctors promptly provided medical assistance, but he died on the way to the hospital due to his injuries. The Russian Ministry of Defense added that the servicemen’s family will receive necessary support and assistance.