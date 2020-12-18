News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 19
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Russian officer dies in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian officer dies in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

An officer of the demining group of the International Anti-Mine Center died in the vicinity of the city of Shushi of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported, adding that a mine exploded while demining activities were being carried out on the road in Shushi.

The serviceman received a serious injury after the explosion. Doctors promptly provided medical assistance, but he died on the way to the hospital due to his injuries. The Russian Ministry of Defense added that the servicemen’s family will receive necessary support and assistance.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh Ombudsman: 80-year-old woman killed by Azerbaijani soldiers in her house in Vardashat village
Nina was 80 years old...
 Caricature of Armenian PM and Azerbaijan President shown on building of Armenia MFA
The caricature is entitled...
 Russia's FSB Director, Azerbaijan President discuss Nagorno-Karabakh trilateral statement's provisions
Before the visit to Baku, Bortnikov...
 Armenian opposition parties holding march to Yerablur Military Pantheon with torches and candles
On Saturday, the opposition parties will...
 Citizens of Armenia's Kapan burning their homes on other side of border before leaving posts (PHOTOS)
Today, citizens burned their...
 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to participate in mourning march tomorrow
Armenia and Artsakh will declare...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos