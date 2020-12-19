Over 700 residents of Karabakh receive help of Russian military doctors

More than 700 people in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] have already been treated at the field hospital of the Russian Defense Ministry, and in one day, Russian military doctors helped 95 locals, the Russian Defense Ministry told RIA Novosti.
"The special medical detachment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to provide medical assistance both in [the capital] Stepanakert and in other settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh," the respective statement also said.
To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.