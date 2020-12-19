News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 19
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.23
EUR
639.73
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Newspaper: Two ex-presidents are among governing body of Armenia opposition
Newspaper: Two ex-presidents are among governing body of Armenia opposition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: In public perceptions, the [political] opposition still presents itself in the form of 17 parties, although the format of 17 has not existed for a long time, it has expanded reaching 22, plus public figures.

But this format is not effective either, since in reality a governing body consisting of 6 people operates, and which mainly makes decisions. Those 6 people are the chairman of 3 parties—PAP, ARF, Homeland—as well as the two former presidents—Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan—and Vazgen Manukyan [this opposition’s candidate for PM].

But in addition to this body, there are 3 other units, too. One is the political committee, consisting of one representative each from various parties, who holds regular meetings; the other is the organizing committee, which is engaged in coordinating the protests and other activities; and the legal committee that coordinates the legal process—petitions to law enforcement, protests in connection with the prosecutor's office and the police.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armen Sarkissian meets with opposition Prosperous Armenia faction leader
The interlocutors discussed the...
 1in.am: Pashinyan sacrificed judicial reforms to take personal revenge on Kocharyan, says Judicial Council ex-member
The PM and his conceited team have failed not only the judicial reforms, but the state in general…
 Newspaper: How did ex-President Kocharyan manage to leave Armenia?
The head of his office did not say whether he will meet with Russian President Putin…
 Ex-manager of PM's Office: I am taking Yerevan Council of Elders mandate but leaving ruling My Step faction
Gevorg Achemyan informed that he is the next My Step candidate for member in Yerevan city council…
 Armenia Lori Province governor: No need for snap elections, majority supports PM even today
Asked if the ruling political party has...
 Armenia President receives leaders of extra-parliamentary forces
President Sarkissian met with...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos