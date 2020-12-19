Newspaper: Two ex-presidents are among governing body of Armenia opposition

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: In public perceptions, the [political] opposition still presents itself in the form of 17 parties, although the format of 17 has not existed for a long time, it has expanded reaching 22, plus public figures.
But this format is not effective either, since in reality a governing body consisting of 6 people operates, and which mainly makes decisions. Those 6 people are the chairman of 3 parties—PAP, ARF, Homeland—as well as the two former presidents—Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan—and Vazgen Manukyan [this opposition’s candidate for PM].
But in addition to this body, there are 3 other units, too. One is the political committee, consisting of one representative each from various parties, who holds regular meetings; the other is the organizing committee, which is engaged in coordinating the protests and other activities; and the legal committee that coordinates the legal process—petitions to law enforcement, protests in connection with the prosecutor's office and the police.