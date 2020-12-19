News
US authorizes coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna
US authorizes coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Reuters reported.

Moderna injections are expected to begin in coming days for adults 18 years old and up.

“With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

Moderna’s shot is expected to be used in harder-to-reach locations, such as rural hospitals. The vaccine needs to be stored and shipped frozen, but does not require the ultra-cold temperatures of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot.

The speed of vaccine development—less than a year from when the first case of the new coronavirus was found in the United States—is a stunning scientific success, although there is some hesitancy among the public.

“It is my hope that all Americans will protect themselves by getting vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available to them. That is how our country will begin to heal and move forward,” top US infectious disease scientist Anthony Fauci said in a statement.

Moderna said it intended to apply for full US license in 2021.

To note, American Armenian businessman Noubar Afeyan is the co-founder and chairman of Moderna Inc.

 

 
