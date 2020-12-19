Newspaper: Every third resident of Armenia will be poor at beginning of 2021

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: According to experts, every third citizen of Armenia will be poor in our country already at the beginning of 2021, and we will close 2020 with a significant increase in the poverty level.

"In general, we are on the way to increasing the level of specific poverty, including the increase of extreme poverty," economist Tadevos Avetisyan said, in particular, in a conversation with Past.

The rise in prices for basic necessities over the past month is noticeable also to the naked eye. Moreover, there are in-depth analyzes that next year the rise in prices will reach greater levels, which means that the level of poverty and extreme poverty will increase sharply [in Armenia].

"Now people are told that according to statistics, inflation is 1.6 percent and that this indicator is manageable. This is not only dangerous populism, but also dangerous in itself because they create among the people inadequate expectations of the situation. In reality, of course, inflation is not 1.6 percent. Various basic necessity products have risen in price by up to 20 percent, and this trend continues. In such a situation, it is important to also state that the nominal incomes of the people have not increased; moreover, there is no increase in this respect in the 2021 budget designed by these authorities," said T. Avetisyan said.