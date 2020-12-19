rump signs bill into law to extend US government funding

President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law a two-day stopgap extension of existing federal funds passed by the US Congress to avoid a midnight government shutdown, as lawmakers negotiate a $900 billion pandemic aid bill and as part of $1.4 trillion government spending package, Reuters reported.
The House of Representatives and Senate, with little debate and with only hours to go before government funding expired, gave congressional leaders more time to try to craft a bipartisan COVID-19 aid bill that would ride along with the massive spending legislation.
Trump signed the bill into law Friday night, the White House said.