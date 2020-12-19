Three days of mourning commence in Armenia, Artsakh

Three days of mourning have commenced Saturday in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
At 1pm on Saturday, a march of mourning in memory of the Armenians who lost their lives in the recent Artsakh war will start from Yerevan Republic Square to Yerablur Military Pantheon, and it will be attended also by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and numerous other senior officials.
Several other commemorative events will also be held during these three days.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.