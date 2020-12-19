Armenia PM: How will we live after this and what will be our goal?

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday morning addressed the nation and said as follows in particular:

"Today marks the 40th day of the cessation of large-scale hostilities in the second Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] war. That war had serious consequences for us. Many of our compatriots were killed on the battlefield and, in this connection, three-day mourning has been declared in the Republic of Armenia.

And what are we going to do next? How are we going to live after this? And what will be our goal? Why was everything like this? Why did it happen like this?

Of course, I have taken full responsibility for what happened, which I bear ex officio, and I have said that I will deeply accept any verdict that our people will make.

But I have to say that if the institution of the ‘scapegoat’ is good for easing the heart, to vent anger and rage; it is not at all useful to realize what has happened in its depth and completeness.

We need a deeper analysis of the reality because what happened could not have been the result of the mistakes by one or more people, of one or several years.

The meaning and purpose of my message today (…) is to build optimism and hope.

It is obvious that we are ending a period of our history, but the real tragedy will be if we continue to live in the end and the logic of end.

Every collapse, no matter how brutal it may sound, is a zero point, an opportunity to create something new.

Our tragedy should not destroy us, but make us live. (…). And for this, we need to realize in depth what we did not do right, why we did not do it like that, and when we did not do it like that.

And in this context, I want to address some of the current important issues. Perhaps the most urgent are the processes taking place around Syunik [Province]. (…) The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, the frontier forces are being located on the internationally recognized borders of Armenia. (…) all this is done to guarantee the safety of Syunik, to strengthen the guarantees. How? The problem is that in recent days, there was a high probability of resumption of hostilities in parts of Armenia that are outside the internationally recognized borders. If this escalation took place in the mentioned section, it could have been transferred to Syunik Province, the territory of Armenia, with the ensuing consequences. And today, being located on our internationally recognized borders, we create a new guarantee of security for Syunik because today's border is already the border of the security system of which we are a member, and where completely different security rules apply. Today, the Russian border troops and other forces are fully engaged in Syunik, and this is a completely new situation in terms of security.”