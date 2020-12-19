Armenia’s Pashinyan: Perhaps most urgent are processes taking place around Syunik Province

Perhaps the most urgent are the processes taking place around Syunik Province. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted this in his address to the nation on Saturday, and he added as follows in particular:

“The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, the frontier forces are being located on the internationally recognized borders of Armenia. (…) all this is done to guarantee the safety of Syunik, to strengthen the guarantees. How? The problem is that in recent days, there was a high probability of resumption of hostilities in parts of Armenia that are outside the internationally recognized borders. If this escalation took place in the mentioned section, it could have been transferred to Syunik Province, the territory of Armenia, with the ensuing consequences. And today, being located on our internationally recognized borders, we create a new guarantee of security for Syunik because today's border is already the border of the security system of which we are a member, and where completely different security rules apply.

Today, the Russian border troops and other forces are fully engaged in Syunik, and this is a completely new situation in terms of security.

Of course, as a result of all this, transport, logistical complications can arise. The undisrupted running of some of our roads may be difficult, but they are solvable issues, and we are working to address them, including through having the tripartite document.

Also, I am going to go to Syunik Province to get acquainted with the situation on the spot and allay all the concerns of the people of Syunik. I am convinced that I will be able to do that, especially during discussions in a consultative format.

But now I want to repeat that not a single millimeter of land has been ceded from the territory of Syunik Province, just as from the whole territory of the Republic of Armenia.”