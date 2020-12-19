Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 29 more Armenians found, 2 are civilians

The bodies of another 27 Armenian servicemen and of two more civilians were found during the search Friday in the Fizuli, Jabrayil, and Hadrut regions. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, stated about this in a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am Friday.
"They [the two aforesaid civilians] are from Togh village of Hadrut Region; they are both men," Tadevosyan added.
He noted that a total of 998 bodies had been retrieved so far.