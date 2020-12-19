News
Saturday
December 19
News
Saturday
December 19
920 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
920 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 920 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 153,173 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 20 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,616 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 650 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 718, the total respective number so far is 131,931, and the number of people currently being treated is 17,976—which is an increase by 180 in one day.

And 3,170 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 561,013 such tests have been performed to date.
