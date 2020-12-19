News
Saturday
December 19
News
Saturday
December 19
Coronavirus cases exceed 10mn in India
Coronavirus cases exceed 10mn in India
Region:World News
Theme: Society

India exceeded 10 million infections of the new coronavirus on Saturday, much later than predicted only a month ago as the pace of infections slows, despite many in the country giving up on masks and social distancing, Reuters reported.

The country reported 25,152 new infections and 347 deaths in the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The virus has so far killed 145,136 people in the country.

India took 30 days to add the last million cases.

The country expects to roll out vaccines soon and is considering emergency-use request for three types, developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and local company Bharat Biotech.
