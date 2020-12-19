Many Karabakh war veterans gather outside Yerevan military pantheon

YEREVAN. – At the moment, numerous Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) war veterans have assembled in front of Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan to prevent Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan from entering the pantheon.
As reported earlier, three days of mourning—in memory of the Armenians who lost their lives in the recent Artsakh war—have been declared in Armenia, and at 1pm Saturday, a commemorative march is planned to get underway from Republic Square to Yerablur; Pashinyan will also take part in the march.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.