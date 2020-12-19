News
Rockets hit US airbase in Afghanistan
Rockets hit US airbase in Afghanistan
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Five rockets were fired at a major US military base in Afghanistan on Saturday, but there were no casualties, NATO and provincial officials said, The Associated Press reported.

The rockets hit Bagram Airfield, said Wahida Shahkar, spokesperson for the governor in northern Parwan province.

Shahkar said that 12 rockets were placed in a vehicle and five of them were fired while police were able to defuse seven others.

A NATO official confirmed the attack and said initial reports indicated that the airfield was not damaged.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility.

In April, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for five rocket attacks on the base.
