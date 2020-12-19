Armenia’s Pashinyan participating in march of mourning, is accompanied by many bodyguards (PHOTOS)

Saturday’s march of mourning announced by the government of Armenia to Yerablur Military Pantheon started at 1pm from Yerevan Republic Square.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, members of the government, provincial governors, numerous other officials and MPs also are taking part in this march in memory of the Armenians who fell in the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.
Pashinyan left the main government building accompanied by a large number of bodyguards. His eldest daughter, Mariam Pashinyan, is also with him.
To note, the Karabakh war veterans and relatives of the fallen servicemen have gathered outside Yerablur and stated that Nikol Pashinyan had no right to set foot in the military pantheon and "desecrate" the memory of the fallen.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.