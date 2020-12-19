Situation is tense at Yerevan military pantheon (LIVE)

The situation is tense at the moment at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan.
Since the morning, many Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war veterans and relatives of the fallen servicemen have gathered outside Yerablur to prevent Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from entering the military pantheon.
There are also a large number of police officers there.
Saturday’s march of mourning, led by the PM—and in memory of the Armenians who fell in the recent Artsakh war to—, to Yerablur started at 1pm from the Republic Square.
Many media outlets report, however, that administrative resources have been used to secure a large number of participants in this march.
As reported earlier, three days of mourning have been declared in Armenia and Artsakh, as of Saturday, to pay tribute to Armenian casualties of the recent war.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities— which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.