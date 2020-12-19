Bus collides with train in Bangladesh, at least 12 dead

Rockets hit US airbase in Afghanistan

Chile president is fined for breaking of COVID-19 mask rules

Opposition convenes rally at Yerevan's Liberty Square (LIVE)

PM Pashinyan arrives in Yerevan military pantheon, is met with chants of "traitor" (PHOTOS)

Wreath on behalf of Armenia ex-President Sargsyan is laid at Yerablur Military Pantheon

Situation is tense at Yerevan military pantheon (LIVE)

Coronavirus cases exceed 10mn in India

Armenia’s Pashinyan participating in march of mourning, is accompanied by many bodyguards (PHOTOS)

Opposition to hold march-rally in Yerevan Saturday

Armenia army General Staff deputy chief sues opposition MP

Pakistan seeks to extradite ex-PM Sharif from UK

Many Karabakh war veterans gather outside Yerevan military pantheon

EU interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan on natural gas

rump signs bill into law to extend US government funding

920 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 29 more Armenians found, 2 are civilians

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Perhaps most urgent are processes taking place around Syunik Province

Armenia PM: How will we live after this and what will be our goal?

Newspaper: What plans does Russia have in Artsakh?

Three days of mourning commence in Armenia, Artsakh

US authorizes coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna

Over 700 residents of Karabakh receive help of Russian military doctors

Newspaper: Every third resident of Armenia will be poor at beginning of 2021

Newspaper: Two ex-presidents are among governing body of Armenia opposition

Biden, wife to get coronavirus vaccine on Monday

Artsakh, Armenia ombudsmen publish ad hoc report on journalists’ targeting by Azerbaijan

Russian officer dies in Nagorno-Karabakh

National Archives of Armenia has new director

US imposes new sanctions against Russia

Karabakh Ombudsman: 80-year-old woman killed by Azerbaijani soldiers in her house in Vardashat village

Azerbaijan to close land border with Russia due to coronavirus

Zakharova says ban on import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan has no political subtext

Caricature of Armenian PM and Azerbaijan President shown on building of Armenia MFA

Armenia National Academy of Sciences History Institute reaffirms demand for government's and PM's resignation

Slovakia PM tests positive for COVID-19

Participants of march commemorating martyrs of Artsakh war placed lit torches near tombs

Armen Sarkissian meets with opposition Prosperous Armenia faction leader

US Vice-President Mike Pence vaccinated against COVID-19

Armenia included in Ukraine's "red list"

Bodies of 35 Armenian servicemen and civilian found, demarcation begins in Syunik province, 18.12.20 digest

Armenia MOD follows course of on-duty service on new fortification lines

Karabakh President introduces newly appointed territorial administration and development minister

Names of all those who fell in Artsakh war announced during opposition's torch-lit and candle march (PHOTOS)

Russia's FSB Director, Azerbaijan President discuss Nagorno-Karabakh trilateral statement's provisions

Yerevan citizens demanding Armenian PM's resignation at metro stations, chanting "Nikol traitor"

Armenian opposition parties holding march to Yerablur Military Pantheon with torches and candles

Citizens of Armenia's Kapan burning their homes on other side of border before leaving posts (PHOTOS)

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to participate in mourning march tomorrow

Dollar continues losing value in Armenia

Armenia Chamber of Advocates: Lawyers will join actions aimed at expressing no confidence in PM Pashinyan

Armenia PM to pay visit to Syunik Province and meet with citizens on Monday

Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is already history

Ardshinbank to donate all the funds of New Year gifts to Artsakh

Karabakh President appoints new ministers

People of Armenia’s Syunik reopen Goris-Kapan motorway

Armenia Embassy in Iran to open mourning register to commemorate those who fell in the Artsakh war

Armenia MOD: Russian border guards to be deployed in Syunik Province sector of Armenian-Azerbaijani interstate border

Armenia President congratulates Qatar Emir on National Day

Former army generals and officers join call of Armenia National Security Service high-ranking officials

Armenia Ombudsman: We finished 6th closed report on Azerbaijan army atrocities against captured Armenians, bodies

Armenia Ombudsman, ICRC delegation head discuss process of returning of POWs

Artsakh government structure to change

Macron suffering from fever, cough and fatigue after testing positive for COVID-19

Putin: Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh increased risks of spread of terrorism

Demarcation begins in Kapan city of Armenia's Syunik Province

Germany reports 33,777 coronavirus cases in the past day

Uzbekistan president: We welcome achievement of Karabakh agreements

Putin: Nagorno-Karabakh agreement is generally being implemented

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 35 more Armenian servicemen, body of one civilian were found

Newly appointed Ambassador of Belarus presents Letters of Credence to Armenia President

Armenia PM will not attend Friday’s online meeting of CIS countries’ leaders

1in.am: Pashinyan sacrificed judicial reforms to take personal revenge on Kocharyan, says Judicial Council ex-member

Yuri Kotenok: Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh can explode at any moment

Armenia FM has private conversation with European Commission vice-president

Belgium Chamber of Representatives adopts resolution on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia Security Council Secretary on situation in Syunik Province and demarcation

Russian peacekeepers defuse more than 1,300 explosive ordnances in Karabakh in one day

Armenia deputy justice minister presents reforms in judicial-legal sphere to EU colleagues

Josep Borrell: EU ready to cooperate with OSCE Minsk Group for peaceful settlement of conflict in Caucasus

Citizens block road in Armenia’s Syunik

Relatives of Shirak Province resident soldiers who have been captured by Azerbaijan block Yerevan-Gyumri motorway

Head of Russian Federal Security Service arrives in Yerevan

Pilgrimage to Armenian monastery in Iran is registered at UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage

861 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Borrell says he could not arrange meeting with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs

Salami: Iran has every means to beat enemies

Russian peacekeepers conduct safety lessons for Karabakh schoolchildren

Coronavirus vaccine of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna is nearing emergency approval in US

Newspaper: Why are Armenia forces coming down from their positions in Syunik Province

Newspaper: How did ex-President Kocharyan manage to leave Armenia?

Ex-manager of PM's Office: I am taking Yerevan Council of Elders mandate but leaving ruling My Step faction

Hraparak.am: Russia security service chief arriving in Armenia at PM Pashinyan's request

Armenia FM: Cynical, aggressive behavior of Azerbaijan is not acceptable, should be condemned

Russia’s Putin sends letter of condolences on death of Armenia PM Pashinyan's father

Biden, Pence to publicly get coronavirus vaccine

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani soldiers have maps showing major part of Armenia as historical territory of Azerbaijan

2 of 9 deceased Armenian servicemen were from Armenia's villages, had been mobilized

Armenia MOD meets with heads of villages of Syunik Province, says no meter of territory will be ceded

Second military hospital deployed in Karabakh's Martakert, bodies continue to be exchanged