Rouhani says Iran's new COVID-19 restrictions bring to no 'red' zones
Rouhani says Iran's new COVID-19 restrictions bring to no 'red' zones
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Society

Iran has no 'red' zones amid the COVID-19 pandemic following restrictions, Tasnim reported referring to President Hassan Rouhani.

During a speech at the national headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, Rouhani noted that according to statistics, the restrictions imposed and compliance with the rules by residents have brought results.

The Iranian President also advised Iranian residents to continue to refrain from large gatherings, abide by the rules imposed in connection with the pandemic, and celebrate the upcoming holidays online.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
